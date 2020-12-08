Questions to Ask As Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Approval  

What about the need for trials in India? Pfizer is applying to bypass these entirely.

Dr Bhan says, “This is where the regulator needs to come in. It would be good to have local data, as it is not always possible to extrapolate data from another context. Also, this is a new vaccine for a new virus and we will only know how they perform in an Indian setting once we do those studies. To bypass the Indian trials, I would be very surprised if DGCI approves this and it would need very strong transparency and justification.”

Dr Jameel adds that Indian law requires what is called a ‘bridge trial,’ which is a smaller trial than a regular phase 3 trial. “Again, it is in the domain of the regulator to give approval based on an emergency or an unmet need - but it would go with the caution that this vaccine is going in a population in which it has not been sufficiently tested.”

When asked if a pandemic would not count as an “emergency,” Dr Jameel responded by saying: