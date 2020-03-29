Punjab Reports 2nd COVID-19 Death, 62-Year-Old Dies in Amritsar

The patient was referred to Guru Nanak Hospital Amritsar on 23 March from Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur and was close contact, of Late Baldev Singh, the first COVID-19 death in the state.

She further said he was also a chronic diabetic patient.

Punjab has reported a total 38 coronavirus-positive cases so far and out of them one had died and one had been discharged from the hospital after his test came negative.