Punjab Reports 2nd COVID-19 Death, 62-Year-Old Dies in Amritsar
A 62-year-old coronavirus patient, undergoing treatment for the fatal infection at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, died on Sunday, 29 March evening, said an official, raising the total count of COVID-19 casualty in the state to two.
The death of the second coronavirus patient was confirmed by the Amritsar GMC principal Dr Sujata Sharma.
The patient was referred to Guru Nanak Hospital Amritsar on 23 March from Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur and was close contact, of Late Baldev Singh, the first COVID-19 death in the state.
She further said he was also a chronic diabetic patient.
Punjab has reported a total 38 coronavirus-positive cases so far and out of them one had died and one had been discharged from the hospital after his test came negative.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)