PM Modi Dials CMs of 7 States to Discuss COVID-19, Floods
Both Assam and Bihar are facing floods.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 19 July, spoke with the chief ministers of seven states over the phone, about “situation” in their states.
These chief ministers are Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana), K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Jai Ram Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) and Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand).
The prime minister, it's believed, discussed the pandemic and its handling, the flood situation and other issues with them. He talked about state-specific concerns with them as well, sources said.
As of Sunday, India had 3,73,379 active COVID-19 cases. Tamil Nadu is one of the key states where COVID-19 is spreading rapidly.
