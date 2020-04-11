PM Modi Condemns Attacks on Health Workers, Kashmiri & NE Students

In a video conference call with chief ministers across the country on Saturday, 11 April, on steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in India, PM Modi stressed on the importance of social distancing and said that the next 3-4 weeks would be critical in assessing the impact of steps taken so far to curb the spread of the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge.

Advising CMs not to tolerate any misbehaviour with medical staff, PM Modi condemned recent attacks on healthcare professionals and students that have taken place in different parts of the country in the last few weeks.

PM Modi also suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sectors including modification of agri market laws to facilitate sale of farm produce and advised states to focus on the clinical management of patients.

Sources in the government clarified that there would be no address to the nation from the prime minister on 11 April.