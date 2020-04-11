PM Modi Condemns Attacks on Health Workers, Kashmiri & NE Students
In a video conference call with chief ministers across the country on Saturday, 11 April, on steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in India, PM Modi stressed on the importance of social distancing and said that the next 3-4 weeks would be critical in assessing the impact of steps taken so far to curb the spread of the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge.
Advising CMs not to tolerate any misbehaviour with medical staff, PM Modi condemned recent attacks on healthcare professionals and students that have taken place in different parts of the country in the last few weeks.
PM Modi also suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sectors including modification of agri market laws to facilitate sale of farm produce and advised states to focus on the clinical management of patients.
Sources in the government clarified that there would be no address to the nation from the prime minister on 11 April.
Stating that firm action must be taken against black marketing and hoarding of essential goods, PM Modi reportedly assured the heads of states that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all frontline workers.
The PM also said that APMC laws would have to be reformed to incentivise direct marketing for farmers, and to avoid overcrowding at vegetable mandis.
He also spoke about taking on the economic challenges head-on and said that “the crisis is an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse.”
PM Modi also stressed on the importance of popularising the central government’s Aarogya Setu app to enhance the contact tracing efforts the way South Korea and Singapore have done. He also spoke about the possibility of the app functioning like an e-pass in the coming days to be used by citizens to travel from one place to another.
PM Modi also said that the motto for fighting coronavirus had changed from ‘jaan hai to jahaan hai’ but now is ‘jaan bhi jahaan bhi’.