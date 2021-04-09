PM at COVID Meet With CMs: ‘No Pressure if Case Numbers Are High’ 

Amid a surge in COVID cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Thursday, 8 April, to assess the situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

It was made clear that no political blame game shall be played while battling the pandemic.

Modi said, “There was a sort of competition between states when the number of coronavirus cases started rising," NDTV reported. He said that comparing stats became a fashion.

“I told you that you shouldn't worry a bit if the number of cases is high. Don't be under any kind of pressure that your performance is bad because your numbers are high. You just focus on testing; I'm telling you even now. There will be more positive cases if you do more testing," he added in what was seen as a reassurance to the Maharashtra government.