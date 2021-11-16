Pfizer Announces Global Licensing Deal With UN-Backed Firm for COVID-19 Pill

United States (US) pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday, 16 November, announced that it has signed a new licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a public health organisation, in a move that will help supply the company's COVID-19 treatment pill to lower and middle-income countries.

The MPP is a United Nations-backed organisation and the agreement between them will enable it to grant sub-licences to qualified medicine manufacturers to distribute doses, providing greater access to the global population.

“Pfizer remains committed to bringing forth scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, decreasing the strain on our healthcare systems and saving lives,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.