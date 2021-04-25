Pak Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Pleads Help For India’s COVID Crisis

It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis on its own. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. It does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them,” Akhtar said in the video.

“India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. It's a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other’s support (sic),” he later said in a tweet, sharing the Youtube video.

India recorded over 3.46 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and currently has over 25.52 lakh active cases. As many as 2,624 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the country to 1.89 lakh.