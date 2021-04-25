Pak Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Pleads Help For India’s COVID Crisis
Akhtar posted a video on YouTube to appeal for funds and oxygen cylinders for India.
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has appealed to the people of his country to help India tackle its massive COVID crisis and the resultant shortage of oxygen.
Akhtar took to YouTube to deliver the message.
It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis on its own. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. It does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them,” Akhtar said in the video.
“India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. It's a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other’s support (sic),” he later said in a tweet, sharing the Youtube video.
India recorded over 3.46 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and currently has over 25.52 lakh active cases. As many as 2,624 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the country to 1.89 lakh.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.