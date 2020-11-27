Oxford AstraZeneca May Order Fresh Trials: What Went Wrong?

The company admitted to its investors that the combination that offered 90 percent efficacy was because of an error in calculation of dosage by a contractor. This regimen, a 'low' dose followed by a 'high' dose, was offered to a smaller group of 2,800 volunteers in the UK. Nearly 8,900 volunteers received the full dose combination.

The questions being raised are whether this 'exciting' data will hold up in larger trials.

The preliminary data sharing is based on 131 symptomatic participants. But again, details of how many belonged to which group, has not been shared.

Further, the head of the US vaccine program known as Operation Warp Speed revealed that the half dosage combination was given to a population 55 years and younger. Will this efficacy hold up in older populations where vaccines traditionally don't perform too well?

Another practice under question is why AstraZeneca would pool results of two distinct trials, with distinct trial designs, one carried out in Brazil, another in the UK, and share the press release.