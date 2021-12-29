'Overall Risk Related to Omicron Variant Remains Very High': WHO

Omicron has become the dominant variant in Britain and the United States, among other countries, and the highest number of new cases have been reported from the US, Britain, France and Italy.

"The rapid growth rate is likely to be a combination of both immune evasion and intrinsic increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant."

However, the WHO also informed that there was a 29 percent decrease in the incidence of cases observed in South Africa. The country had reported the first case of the new variant on 24 November.

The WHO said that data from Britain, South Africa, and Denmark had shown a reduced risk of hospitalisation for the new variant compared to the Delta variant.

However, the body said that more data was needed to fully understand Omicron's severity in terms of use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation, death, how severe a case would be if a person had been previously infected, and vaccination status.

