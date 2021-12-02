Institutional Quarantine Only For Those From 6 'Ultra-Risk' Nations: Maha SOPs

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday had written to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Kumar Vyas stating that four specific guidelines passed by the state for international travellers are in “divergence with the SoPs and guidelines” issued by the Union ministry.

Responding to this, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty said that the state would not “amend or revise” its guidelines but said it would defer implementing the guidelines by two days to 3 December in order to provide Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with time to ramp up its facilities and for passengers to become aware of the new rules, The Indian Express reported.

Stressing that “people’s safety is top priority,” state minister Aaditya Thackeray clarified, "We have to do certain things in a stricter fashion because if you see the last time also – we were hit first, we were hit the hardest and we were always accountable and transparent... so we need to be a little cautious about our state," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Later however, on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarty said the state was considering a revision of its air travel guidelines.

(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)