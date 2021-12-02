Institutional Quarantine Only For Those From 6 'Ultra-Risk' Nations: Maha SOPs
The state had said that a 7-day institutional quarantine would be mandatory for all those from at-risk countries.
Maharashtra has amended its travel rules issued in light of the newly emerged omicron variant and will now be implementing institutional quarantine only for flyers from six 'ultra-risk' nations.
Earlier, the state, in divergence with the Centre's SOPs, had stated that a seven-day institutional quarantine would be mandatory for all passengers coming from at-risk countries.
The Centre's rules meanwhile said that travellers from at-risk countries will have to get tested for COVID-19 post-arrival and will have to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. If tested negative, travellers will have to remain in home quarantine for seven days, with a retest on the eighth day, the Centre had stated.
The newly issued order from the state says that only passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lasotho, Zimbabwe and Eswatini would have to complete a seven-day institutional quarantine. Meanwhile, the Centre's rules will apply to all passengers from the 'at-risk' countries.
Need More Caution: Maharashtra Defends Travel Restrictions
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday had written to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Kumar Vyas stating that four specific guidelines passed by the state for international travellers are in “divergence with the SoPs and guidelines” issued by the Union ministry.
Responding to this, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty said that the state would not “amend or revise” its guidelines but said it would defer implementing the guidelines by two days to 3 December in order to provide Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with time to ramp up its facilities and for passengers to become aware of the new rules, The Indian Express reported.
Stressing that “people’s safety is top priority,” state minister Aaditya Thackeray clarified, "We have to do certain things in a stricter fashion because if you see the last time also – we were hit first, we were hit the hardest and we were always accountable and transparent... so we need to be a little cautious about our state," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.
Later however, on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarty said the state was considering a revision of its air travel guidelines.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.