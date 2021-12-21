'Omicron 3 Times More Contagious Than Delta': Centre Warns States of COVID Surge
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday, 21 December, warned the states that the country is observing initial signs of surge in COVID-19, as well as the increased detection of 'variant of concern' Omicron.
The ministry, in a letter to the states, further noted that the newly emerged Omicron variant is three times more contagious than the Delta variant, which has hitherto been dominant.
"Based on the current scientific evidence, the VOC Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in the letter.
Outlining the measures to be taken by the states, the ministry said:
“At the district level there should be a constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by COVID-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilization, manpower, notifying containment zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones etc."
"This evidence should be the basis for effective decision making at the district level itself. Such a strategy ensures that infection is contained at the local-level itself before it spreads to other parts of the state," the letter stated.
The Centre told the states to focus on certain "strategic areas of intervention," which it listed as "containment, test, track, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and COVID appropriate behaviour."
The MoHFW also directed the states to activate war rooms and emergency operation centres (EOCs).
India reported 5,326 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 79,097. The country has reported 200 Omicron cases so far.
