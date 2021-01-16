Norway Probes 23 Deaths in the Frail & Elderly After Vaccination

The first Europe-wide safety report on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will probably be published at the end of January, the regulator’s key medicines committee said on Friday, 15 January, reported Bloomberg.

According to Emer Cooke, the new head of the European Medicines Agency, tracking the safety of COVID vaccines, especially those relying on novel technologies such as messenger RNA, would be one of the biggest challenges once shots are rolled out widely.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and The BMJ)

(This story was first published on FIT and has been republished here with permission.)