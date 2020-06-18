Video Editor: Mohd IbrahimWhen Ladakh was granted the status of a Union Territory last year, it came as a shot in the arm for the local hospitality and tourism industry with people hoping for better representation and pulling away from the shadow of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has tested all the hopes and plans of the region.“Majority of the businesses here are dependent on tourism and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no travelling. So Ladakh has been impacted the most.” Stanzin Palmo, Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer, LadakhIn Ladakh, more than 60 percent of the revenue depends on tourism. But despite relaxation of the nationwide lockdown, tourists are yet to come back to Ladakh. With no tourists, businesses are hit. And with losses worth crores, the local residents are the worst-affected.“More than 60 percent of the people here are dependent on tourism. Due to the global pandemic and nationwide lockdown, there are no tourists this year. Everything is shut. Businesses are hit. Everyone is badly affected.”Tsering Sandup, Executive Councillor for Tourism, LadakhHotels Shut, Shops Closed, Streets DesertedHotels in Ladakh are still shut. Non-essential shops are still closed. Streets and markets in this tourist hub lie deserted amid the pandemic. The best months for tourism in Ladakh are May to September. It’s June already and there are still no tourists due to the COVID-19 crisis. Ladakh remains cut-off for almost six months as two connecting roads – the Srinagar-Leh and the Manali-Leh roads – stay blocked due to heavy snowfall.Here’s what the locals had to say:‘Tourism Industry at a Standstill for Past 9 Months’“We had a good year of tourism last year. But this year, if we look at the present condition, the tourism industry is at a standstill. Tourism industry of Ladakh is greatly affected. Since September last year, when tourism ended for 2019 and June this year, it’s been close to nine months that people associated with the tourism industry are without any work or income.”Deleks Namgyal, General Secretary, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association, Ladakh‘It's Been a Whole Year of Lockdown for Us’“What everyone doesn’t know is that Ladakh is only operational for only six months in a year. We have very harsh winters due to which businesses can’t run. Due to COVID-19, even is summers businesses are hit so it’s like a whole year of lockdown for us. It is very unfortunate.”Stanzin Palmo, Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer, LadakhNo Job, No Income: Locals Are Worst-AffectedResidents of Ladakh who are directly or indirectly associated with the tourism industry; the hoteliers, restaurant owners, tour operators, commercial vehicles, guides, porters, drivers and others are finding it very difficult to cope with the crisis.With no tourists around, most shops are closed. While some shop owners are opening their shops, there are no customers. Even local residents are staying indoors and only stepping out to buy essentials.Here’s what the locals had to say:‘I’m Roaming Around Because I Don't Have a Job’“I am just freely roaming. I don’t have a job now. So it is very difficult for me and all the others who are dependent on tourism.”Dolma, Trekking Guide, Ladakh‘No Tourists So My Restaurant is Closed’“Our restaurant is also closed. We serve Ladakhi food and we want people from outside to come and enjoy the cuisine. But now there’s no point of opening because there are not many people. This year we don’t know what to do.”Radha, Restaurateur, Ladakh‘It’s a Big Threat to Small Players’“We as an association are trying to come together and fight this pandemic and come out successful. It is a matter of survival. This year, we don’t see any hope of the industry reviving. It’s a big threat to small players.”Deleks Namgyal, General Secretary, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association, LadakhEconomy in ShamblesThose involved with the tourism industry are now very pessimistic about how the rest of the year is going to be. Even if the situation improves in the coming months, not many tourists will visit Ladakh by September-October. Post-October, the tourist season will end. Residents have estimated losses worth crores.Here’s what they had to say:‘Losses Worth Crores’“We are incurring heavy losses. We have around 4,000 taxis, which completely depend on tourism. Due to the pandemic, there are no tourists. We have incurred losses approximately worth Rs 24-25 crores.”Stanzin Chospel, General Secretary, Ladakh Taxi Operator Co-Operative Ltd, Ladakh‘It’s a Disaster’“Travel agents in Ladakh are inviting domestic and international tourists. Tourism industry employs taxi drivers, hotels, helpers, cooks. So many people are impacted. It’s a fact, about 60 percent of Ladakh‘s GDP is dependent on tourism. So if tourism suffers, economy of the entire Ladakh suffers. It’s an unbearable cost. Lot of people are unemployed. It’s a disaster.”Tenzin Motup Tahang, Travel Agent, LadakhThe Locals are Appealing for HelpThe residents of Ladakh have now appealed to the administration to provide them some economic relief and provide them with some aid so that they can recover the losses and sustain themselves for the rest of the year.‘Hopeful of Getting Some Economic Relief’“We are approaching the UT administration of Ladakh regarding financial assistance. We have appealed for aid. Don’t know whether our appeal will be heard but we are still hopeful of getting relief. The industry has incurred losses worth Rs 300-400 crores. We are all going through tough times.”Tsewang Yangjor, President, All Ladakh Guest House & Hotel Association, Ladakh