No Proposal for Change in Covishield Dose Interval Being Considered: NTAGI Chief

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) Chief, Dr NK Arora, on Thursday, 26 August, said that there is currently no proposal for change in dose interval for Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik V under consideration, reported news agency ANI.

"Programmatic data collection processes are on to assess vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI is reviewing vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis," Dr NK Arora said.

This comes in light of reports earlier in the day which said that a reduction in the gap between two doses of Covishield is being considered and will be further discussed in NTAGI.