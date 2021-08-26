No Proposal for Change in Covishield Dose Interval Being Considered: NTAGI Chief
This comes after reports said that a reduction in the gap between two doses of Covishield is being considered.
National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) Chief, Dr NK Arora, on Thursday, 26 August, said that there is currently no proposal for change in dose interval for Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik V under consideration, reported news agency ANI.
"Programmatic data collection processes are on to assess vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI is reviewing vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis," Dr NK Arora said.
This comes in light of reports earlier in the day which said that a reduction in the gap between two doses of Covishield is being considered and will be further discussed in NTAGI.
The recommended dose gap for Covishield, which is manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has been altered twice already, with the government first changing it from four to six weeks to six to eight weeks; and then revising it to 12 to 16 weeks.
However, no change has been recommended in the interval between two doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin so far, remaining recommended at 4-6 weeks.
The recommendation to increase the interval for Covishield had come amid a shortage in vaccine doses being reported across the country.
Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that 80 lakh doses of vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.
