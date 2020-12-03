No Night Curfew in Delhi Or Parts of City for Now: AAP Govt to HC

The advocates representing the Kejriwal-led government had told the court that the decision would depend on the situation of the pandemic in the national capital.

The response comes after a division bench of the Delhi High Court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad enquired from the government whether it was planning to impose night curfews or weekend curfews like certain other cities had done due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The submissions came in while the court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increasing the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and faster results.