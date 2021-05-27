Must Be Probed, Significant Effect Unlikely: Govt on Doses Mix-Up

“Poor record-keeping”, “lack of widespread testing” and “India grossly understating the true state of the pandemic” are some of the damning observations on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India made in a New York Times article, which estimates India’s death toll to be much higher than official figures.

According to a conservative estimate, the number of deaths is two times higher than that of the official figures. The estimate points towards 6 lakh deaths against the officially reported 3 lakh fatalities.

The Indian government however has dismissed The New York Times report and called it “completely baseless and false”. They further said that the report is, “not backed by any evidence and based on distorted estimates”.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)