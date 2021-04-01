Mumbai Reports 8,646 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Biggest One-Day Spike
This is the highest single-day spike in cases in the city since the pandemic began.
Mumbai on Thursday, 1 April, reported 8,646 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the city to 55,005.
The city also reported 18 deaths in the same time frame, taking the total deaths to 11,704.
The doubling rate of cases in the city now stands at 49 days, data from the state government said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total active cases to 3,66,533, with 249 deaths. This is the biggest one day-spike in the state as well.
India on Thursday reported 72,330 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,22,21,665. The death toll increased by 459 to 1,62,927. This is the biggest one-day rise in COVID cases since 11 October.
