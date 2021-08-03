Monthly Production of Covaxin, Covishield to Increase By December: Govt

The monthly production capacity of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is expected to increase to 58 million doses by December, while that of Serum Institute of India's Covishield is expected to increase to 120 million doses, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha in response to a query on Tuesday, 3 August.

Currently, about 25 crore doses of Covaxin and 110 million doses of SII's COVID-19 vaccine are produced per month.