Five migrant labourers died and 11 persons were injured in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night, when a truck they were travelling in overturned.The incident took place near Patha village in Narsinghpur, reported ANI. The labourers were traveling from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh in a truck carrying mangoes.The injured were rushed to the hospital and two persons are in a critical condition, reported NDTV.All of them, including the deceased, have been tested for coronavirus as one of them showed symptoms of the virus, said the media report.Wanting to Go Home, Migrant Workers Clash With Cops in SuratThis comes a day after a freight train ran over 14 migrant labourers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. Five labourers had been injured as well in the incident.According to reports, the labourers had slept on the rail tracks and were unaware of the approaching train. An official at the Karmad police station told PTI that the workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh.Helpless, Stranded Migrant Labourers' Fight is Far From Over