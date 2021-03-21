Maha Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Tally with Over 30K Cases

The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is taking a turn for the worse as the state recorded its hightest tally of 30,535 cases, including 99 deaths on Sunday, 21 March. The capital city of Mumbai on Sunday recorded its highest tally so far with 3,775 new cases.

The total cases in the state now stand at 24,79,682; 99 including 53,399 deaths, according to the figures released by the health department on Sunday evening.

The state now accounts for over 80 percent of India total case tally.