Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Warns About New Rules After Ministers Test COVID Positive
With more than 450 cases of Omicron, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country.
After at least 20 MLAs and more than 10 ministers of the Maharashtra government tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has warned that tougher restrictions may be issued if the cases continue to increase in the state.
The nephew of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, and a top leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar told reporters to "keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed," as quoted in The Economic Times.
"If the number of patients continues to rise then there will be strict restrictions. To avoid strict restriction[s] everybody should follow norms," he added.
Mumbai recorded 5,631 new infections on 31 December, about 2,000 more than the previous day (3,671), a 53 per cent rise.
Additionally, another state minister, Vijay Wadettiwar noted the very realistic possibility of a new lockdown in Maharashtra.
“The stage of lockdown is approaching. But the chief minister will take a decision on when to impose it. Decision on restrictions on travel and colleges will be taken together," Wadettiwar told reporters.
Concerns around the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are likely to influence each state government's policies.
The "variant of concern", as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO), has spread to 23 states in the country.
With more than 450 cases of Omicron, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, followed by Delhi (351 cases), NDTV reported.
(With inputs from The Economic Times and NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.