HC Orders Dr Simon’s Body to Be Re-Buried at Kilpauk Cemetery

However, a large crowd had gathered there to stop the burial over fears of COVID-19 spread, and so family and friends were diverted to Velangadu to bury him there.

At the Velangadu cemetery though, a mob from the neighbourhood attacked his family, friends and health officials, despite the fact that COVID-19 precautions were being followed. After the attack, his colleague had to return to the cemetery after midnight with police protection, dig a grave, and that is how Dr Simon was finally buried.

The city police later arrested 22 people on charges of attempt to murder and booked 69 others.