Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy Temple to Reopen From 26 August

The Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram will reopen for devotees from 26 August, reported news agency PTI.

The temple has remained closed since 21 March due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, but now the temple will open adhering to strict protocols which includes booking online darshan through the temple’s website.

The devotees will have to do the booking a day in advance and before 5 pm. They will also have to keep a copy of their booking and Aadhaar card with them while they visit the temple. This is in addition to wearing masks and washing hands.