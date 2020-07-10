Karnataka CM in Home Quarantine After Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, 10 July, cancelled all his day’s engagements after some staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He will be working from home for the next few days. According to sources, the staff who tested positive included a driver and an electrician who work at Krishna, the CM’s office-cum-residence in Bengaluru,

“Employees at my official residence Krishna tested positive due to which I will be working from home for a few days via video calls. There is no need for anyone to worry as I am healthy. Everyone please take precautions while working, maintain physical distance and wear masks compulsorily,” the CM said in a statement.