Delhi CM Agrees to Mass-Test Journos as 53 in Mumbai Test Positive
Following a tweet by a journalist on how 53 journalists in Mumbai were tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to arrange for mass tests for journalists in Delhi as well.
Mumbai-based journalist Anurag Dhanda tweeted to the Delhi CM on Tuesday, 21 April, and the state leader was quick to respond.
These media persons in Mumbai, mostly belonging to TV channels have been continuously covering the pandemic. A special medical camp was organised on 16 and 17 April at the Azad Maidan for testing all journalists who have been exposed.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has tested 167 journalists, including field staff from electronic and print media houses, reporters, photographers and camera persons, from news organisations across the city. Most of those who were tested positive are asymptomatic.
The media persons are being treated and held in quarantine at a hotel in Goregaon.
Meanwhile, in Chennai three journalists have tested positive for coronavirus. One of them is a 25-year-old reporter working for a print publication, another, a 23-year-old journalist who is part of the editorial team of a broadcast channel and the third, a journalist working for a regional news channel.
Tracing the contact and travel history, the state health department has instructed all journalists who have been attending the daily press conferences and been in touch with these journalists to get tested at Bharathi college opposite Stanley Medical College.
