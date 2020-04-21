Delhi CM Agrees to Mass-Test Journos as 53 in Mumbai Test Positive

These media persons in Mumbai, mostly belonging to TV channels have been continuously covering the pandemic. A special medical camp was organised on 16 and 17 April at the Azad Maidan for testing all journalists who have been exposed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has tested 167 journalists, including field staff from electronic and print media houses, reporters, photographers and camera persons, from news organisations across the city. Most of those who were tested positive are asymptomatic.

The media persons are being treated and held in quarantine at a hotel in Goregaon.