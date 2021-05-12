It’s Called B.1.617, Not The ‘Indian Variant’: Govt; WHO Concurs
The WHO on Monday had classified the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus, as a “variant of concern at the global level”.
The Centre on Wednesday, 12 May, clarified that the World Health Organisation (WHO) "has not associated the term, 'Indian variant', with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus" in its document, pointing out that the word 'Indian' is not on its report on the matter.
The UN agency, meanwhile, also said in a tweet that it "does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from”. "We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency," it tweeted.
In its statement, the Indian government said, "Several media reports have covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'. These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded."
The WHO on Monday had classified the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus, predominantly found in India, as a "variant of concern at the global level".
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.