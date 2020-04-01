'Issue Has Been Resolved': UP Govt on Strike by Ambulance Staff
A day after workers associated with UP Ambulance Association called for a strike due to non-payment of salaries and inadequate arrangement of protective gear, the state government announced that all pending dues will be cleared soon.
According to a PTI report, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying:
On 31 March, NDTV reported that employees of the UP Ambulance Association were heading home since their concerns hadn't been addressed both by the state government and private firm, GVK, that manages 102 and 108 emergency ambulance services in the state.
However, UP's Chief Additional Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi claimed that the 'issue has been resolved'.
"Work has already started to redress the problems of the ambulance service drivers. They have been told that their problems will be resolved at the earliest, and their interests will be looked into. This is an emergency situation, and going on a strike at this juncture is illegal."Awanish Awasthi
The Ambulance Employees' Association has 17,000 workers employed as drivers and technicians.
