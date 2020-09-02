COVID-19: Passenger Trains, Buses to Ply in Tamil Nadu From 7 Sept
Inter-district bus services by state-owned transport corporations and private operators, as well as passenger train services, will resume across Tamil Nadu from 7 September.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made the announcement on Wednesday following complaints from the public about difficulties faced in travelling within the state.
Metro train transport in Chennai will resume with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from 7 September.
The state appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
However, there is no permission to operate inter-district passenger trains until 15 September.
People have to diligently wear masks and should wash their hands frequently using soap, while maintaining social distancing in public places.
The Tamil Nadu government has lifted a number of restrictions starting 1 September. An inter-district e-pass is no longer necessary and a total lockdown every Sunday has been lifted. Those coming into the state from outside can apply for an auto generated e-pass.
All shops in the state can function till 8 pm every day and all places of worship will now be open for the public. Places of worship will function based on SOP and can remain open up to 8 pm.
Section 144, that prohibits gathering of over five people, will continue to be in effect across the state.
