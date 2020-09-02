COVID-19: Passenger Trains, Buses to Ply in Tamil Nadu From 7 Sept

The Tamil Nadu government has lifted a number of restrictions starting 1 September. An inter-district e-pass is no longer necessary and a total lockdown every Sunday has been lifted. Those coming into the state from outside can apply for an auto generated e-pass.

All shops in the state can function till 8 pm every day and all places of worship will now be open for the public. Places of worship will function based on SOP and can remain open up to 8 pm.

Section 144, that prohibits gathering of over five people, will continue to be in effect across the state.