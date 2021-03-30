Indian Women’s T20 Captain Harmanpreet Tests COVID-19 Positive

"She is self-isolating at home. She got tested on Monday and the report came positive on Tuesday morning. She had mild fever for four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon," a source close to the player told PTI.

"She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only," the source added.

Harmanpreet had shown decent form in the ODIs scoring a half-century and a 40.

India, who returned to international cricket after 12 months, lost both the ODI and T20 series.

(With PTI Inputs)