COVID-19: India Reports 22,270 New Cases, 325 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours
60,298 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, India recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 cases, marking a 14 percent decline, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, 19 February.
The number of deaths increased by 325, and the overall toll stands at 5,11,230.
With as many as 60,298 patients having recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery tally has risen to 4,20,37,536. Consequently, India's recovery rate remains greater than 98 percent, the Ministry said.
Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age bracket are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
India on Friday achieved another milestone as over 80 percent of the eligible population were vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.