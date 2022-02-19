ADVERTISEMENT
Live

COVID-19: India Reports 22,270 New Cases, 325 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours

60,298 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the COVID-19 test, in Gurugram.</p></div>
i

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 cases, marking a 14 percent decline, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, 19 February.

The number of deaths increased by 325, and the overall toll stands at 5,11,230.

With as many as 60,298 patients having recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery tally has risen to 4,20,37,536. Consequently, India's recovery rate remains greater than 98 percent, the Ministry said.

Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age bracket are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

India on Friday achieved another milestone as over 80 percent of the eligible population were vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Also Read

Covid Pandemic Led to Substantial Decrease in Mental Wellbeing: Study

Covid Pandemic Led to Substantial Decrease in Mental Wellbeing: Study

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×