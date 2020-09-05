India Records Single Day Surge in COVID Cases, Crosses 40L Mark
The total number of active cases in the country are currently 8,46,3953.
India recorded a single day surge with over 86,000 cases on Saturday, 5 September taking the total number of cases in the country to over 40 lakh.
According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country are currently 8,46,3953. The number of deaths stand at 69,561 while the number of cured and discharged cases are a little over 31 lakh.
The highest number of cases are being reported out of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, which account for over 62 percent of the cases.
Delhi too recorded a spike in COVID cases on Friday according to the Delhi authorities taking the tally to 1,85,220 and death count to 4,513.
On the global charts, India stands a little behind Brazil which has reported 40,91,801 cases since the outbreak of coronavirus pushed countries across the globe into a lockdown, according to the data available on John Hopkins.
