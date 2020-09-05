India Records Single Day Surge in COVID Cases, Crosses 40L Mark

India recorded a single day surge with over 86,000 cases on Saturday, 5 September taking the total number of cases in the country to over 40 lakh.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country are currently 8,46,3953. The number of deaths stand at 69,561 while the number of cured and discharged cases are a little over 31 lakh.