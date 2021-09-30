India Reports 23,529 New COVID Cases, 311 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

India on Thursday, 30 September, reported 23,529 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case count to 3,37,39,980. The day also saw 311 deaths, taking the country's total death toll to 4,48,062.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 28,718 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Currently, India has as many as 2,77,020 active cases, while a total of 3,30,14,898 people have recovered from the virus so far.

India vaccinated 65,34,306 people in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total vaccination count to 88.34 crore.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 12,161 fresh COVID cases and 155 deaths during this period.