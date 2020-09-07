India May Conduct Russian COVID Vaccine Sputnik V Phase 3 Trials

As India registers more than 4 million COVID cases, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, has said that both countries are on "different levels of talks" regarding supply, co-development and co-production of the Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V', the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world.

According to a study by Lancet, the initial trials of the vaccine have shown no major side effects. What is this vaccine and on what stage of talks is India in with Russia? Here's all you need to know: