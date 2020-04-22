‘In Desperate Need of Capital:’ Prof Ajay Shah on Economic Crisis

No matter what, there is a basic accounting fact that there is savings and investment in India. Suppose we have Rs 25 savings and if we invest Rs 30, then there is a gap of 5 rupees and this gap will always be covered by an outside source. This is a guarantee that it will come. The question is only at what cost will it come. How much will the rupee depreciate? How much will the share prices go down? At what interest rate will that money come in. That is the subject of negotiation.

All countries are facing the same problem. All countries have companies that are capital thirsty. But India is in a better position for three reasons.

First, we have young demographics. Compared to many other countries, the problem of COVID-19 in India is lower as much of the Indian population is young.

Second, Indian firms are starting out with less borrowing. In pre-COVID19 time, there was not much borrowing on the balance sheet. So these companies become more able to obtain debt and equity. The third thing is, ultimately what global investors want is a fundamentally sound company. Are you competitive? Are you able to generate capital?