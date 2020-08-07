India Crosses 2 Million COVID Cases, Third Worst-Hit in the World

It is still the third worst-hit country behind Brazil, which has more than 29 lakh cases and the US with close to 50 lakh cases.

India's journey to 20 lakh took 190 days since the emergence of the first case on 30 January. On 26 June, the country had logged 5 lakh coronavirus cases, which then doubled by 17 July and took only three weeks to add 10 lakh more.