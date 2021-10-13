India Reports 15,823 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest in Past 214 Days

India on Wednesday, 13 October, reported 15,823 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,40,01,743.

According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, 226 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative death toll to 4,51,189.

As many as 22,844 COVID patients recovered during this period, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,33,42,901. India's recovery rate is 98.06 percent, which is highest since March 2020.

At present, India has 2,07,653 active cases, the lowest in past 214 days. Active cases account for just 0.61 percent of the total cases.

The country has so far vaccinated 96.43 crore people under its nationwide vaccination drive. 50,63,845 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.