India Reports 1,247 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Caseload at 11,860
The country also reported one COVID-related death, according to government data.
India reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 19 April. The active caseload is currently at 11,860.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country also reported one COVID-related death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,21,966.
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
