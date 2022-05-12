ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: India Reports 2,827 New Cases, 24 Deaths

A similar number of coronavirus cases – 2,897 – was recorded on Wednesday.

India reported 2,827 fresh COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths due to the infection on Thursday, 12 May, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A similar number of coronavirus cases – 2,897 – was recorded on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has declined to 19,067, while the positivity rate stands at 0.60 percent.

A total of 3,230 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours, during which 4,71,276 tests for detection of the virus were conducted.

The maximum number of COVID-19 cases in India are being reported from the national capital Delhi, which logged 970 cases on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the White House is set to host a second global COVID-19 summit on Thursday. India is among the countries that will be joining the summit chaired by United States President Joe Biden.

"The pandemic is not over, and now is the time to prepare for the next one. The Summit will focus on securing new resources and policy commitments to control COVID-19 in 2022," a press release said.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
