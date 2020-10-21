With Spike of Over 54k Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 76,51,107

India on Wednesday, 21 October, reported 54,044 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 76,51,107 as the death toll rose by 717 to reach 1,15,914.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,40,090 active cases across the country, while 67,95,103 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.