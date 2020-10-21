With Spike of Over 54k Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 76,51,107
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,40,090 active cases across the country.
India on Wednesday, 21 October, reported 54,044 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 76,51,107 as the death toll rose by 717 to reach 1,15,914.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,40,090 active cases across the country, while 67,95,103 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
Meanwhile, ICMR said that a total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 20 October, adding that of these, 10, 83,608 samples were tested on Tuesday.
