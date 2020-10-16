India Reports Over 63k New COVID Cases, Tally Reaches 73,70,469

India on Friday, 16 October, reported 63,371 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 73,70,469 as the death toll rose by 895 to reach 1,12,161.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,04,528 active cases across the country, while 64,53,779 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.