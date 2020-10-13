With Spike of 55,342 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally at 71,75,881

India on Tuesday, 13 October, reported 55,342 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 71,75,881, as the death toll rose by 706 to reach 1,09,856.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,38,729 active cases across the country, while 6,22,7295 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.