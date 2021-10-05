India Reports 18,346 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Lowest in Past 209 Days

India on Tuesday, 5 October, reported 18, 346 fresh COVID cases taking the country's total case tally to 3,38,53,048.

According to the data put out by Union Health Ministry, the day's case count is the lowest in last 209 days.

As many as 263 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total death count to 4,49,260. India currently has a total of 2,52,902 active cases, which accounts for less that 1 percent of the total cases.

A total of 29,639 COVID patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries count to 3,31,50,886. India's recovery rate is at 97.93 percent, which is highest since March 2020.

The country has so far vaccinated 91.54 crore people.