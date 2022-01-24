ADVERTISEMENT

'There Is No Cause for Concern': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Tests Positive for COVID

He requested everyone who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested and take precautions.

COVID-19
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, 24 January, said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar wrote: "I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions [sic]."

Pawar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up to enquire about his health.

Meanwhile, India on Monday witnessed a marginal decline in the daily COVID-19 cases with 3,06,064 new infections. A total of 439 deaths were also reported. The country's active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335, while the positivity rate has risen to 20.75 percent.

