India Reports 12,514 Fresh COVID Cases, 251 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

India on Monday, 1 November, reported 12,514 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,42,85,814. A total of 251 fatalities also took place in India in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death count to 4,58,437.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 12,718 recoveries were reported during this period, taking the total recovery count to 3,36,68,560. The country's recovery rate is at 98.20 percent.

Currently, India has 1,58,817 active cases, which is the lowest in 248 days.

India has so far administered 106.31 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive.