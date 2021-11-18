India Reports 11,919 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 470 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

India on Thursday, 18 November, reported 11,919 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 34,478,517. In the past 24 hours, the country also witnessed as many as 470 deaths, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,64,623.

India's active caseload stands at 1,28,762, which according to the Union Health Ministry is the lowest since March 2020.

A total of 11,242 COVID patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 3,38,85,132. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.28 percent.

The country has so far administered 114.46 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.