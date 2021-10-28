16,156 Fresh COVID Cases Reported in India, Active Cases Lowest in 243 Days

A total of 16,156 more people in India tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, 28 October, taking the country's total case tally to 3,42,31,809. In the last 24 hours. India also witnessed 733 deaths, taking the total death count to 4,56,386.

Currently, the country has 1,60,989 active cases, which is the lowest in past 243 days.

According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, as many as 17,095 people recovered from COVID in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 3,36,14,434.

India's recovery rate is at 98.2 percent, which is highest since March 2020.

Until now, a total of 60.44 crore tests have been conducted across the country. India has so far administered 104.04 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive.