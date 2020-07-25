Pvt Hospital in Thane Loses License for Overcharging Patients
The matter came to light after The Thane Municipal Corporation set up an audit team to examine bills.
The Thane civic body on Saturday, 25 July suspended the licence of a private hospital and cancelled its classification as a COVID-19 facility after it allegedly overcharged patients.
The matter came to light after The Thane Municipal Corporation set up an audit team to examine bills and detected excess billing to the tune of Rs 27 lakh by at least 15 hospitals.
According to PTI, the audit team had detected excess billing to the tune of Rs 6,08,900 in 56 bills of 797 patients treated by the hospital till 12 July.
PTI quoted deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi saying that the drive against errant hospitals will continue.
Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state rose to 3,66,368 including 1,45,481 active cases and 2,07,194 discharged cases.
(With inputs from PTI.)
