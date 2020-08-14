Health Ministry Official Lav Agarwal Tests Covid-19 Positive 

A top-ranking official from National Centre for Disease Control confirmed that Agarwal, 48, has tested positive.

IANS
Published14 Aug 2020, 05:25 PM IST
Coronavirus
1 min read

Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, who was the face of the Covid-19 press briefing at the start of the pandemic's outbreak, has tested positive for the viral disease, an official said on Friday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/lavagarwal/status/1294285062574206978">https://twitter.com/lavagarwal/status/1294285062574206978</a>
"The current condition of Agarwal is not critical and he is serving his quarantine period in home," the official said.

A 1996 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, the IIT-Delhi graduate was the government's spokesperson at Covid-19 situation briefings but now has been replaced by Secretary Rajesh Bhushan himself.

