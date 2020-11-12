HC Lifts Interim Stay Order on AAP’s Reservation of Pvt Hosp Beds

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on 1 July that he turned the satsang centre into a quarantine facility, where out of 300-acre of land, 70-acres would be used to set up 10,000 beds for mild and asymptomatic patients.

“There are many people who do not have the facility of isolating themselves at home and many people also reside in slums. So, in that case, across Delhi, we have set up COVID-care centres,” Kejriwal said to The Print.

ASG Jain said that 2,000 beds are currently functional at the centre because people were not willing to go and get admitted there. The ASG assured the court that the government is taking steps, and a meeting will be set up with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on 16 November, reported the Hindustan Times.