Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Tests Positive for COVID-19
Chautala urged people who had come in contact with him in the last few days to take care of themselves.
i
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday, 5 October, took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last few days to take care of themselves and get a test if a doctor advises them.
His health is fine, he added in his tweet.
